Bills Worked Out Four Safeties

The Buffalo Bills brought in four free agent safeties for workouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.
The full list includes:
Neal, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Southern Illinois back in 2018. He later signed on with the Eagles, but lasted just a few months in Philadelphia.
From there, Neal joined the Falcons before signing on with the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights-free agent for each of the next three seasons.
The Buccaneers signed Neal to a contract for the 2023 season.
In 2023, Neal appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 76 tackles, and no interceptions.
