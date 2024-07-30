Bills Worked Out Four Safeties

The Buffalo Bills brought in four free agent safeties for workouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Neal, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Southern Illinois back in 2018. He later signed on with the Eagles, but lasted just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Neal joined the Falcons before signing on with the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights-free agent for each of the next three seasons.

The Buccaneers signed Neal to a contract for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Neal appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 76 tackles, and no interceptions.

