The Buffalo Bills worked out OL Cody Ford, per the NFL transaction wire.
He was cut by the Bengals a couple of weeks ago and has been looking for a new team since. Buffalo drafted Ford and he was a bust in Buffalo, which makes this a little interesting.
Ford, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.5 million contract and made a base salary of $1.5 million for the 2022 season.
The Bills traded Ford to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth-round pick, and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Bengals.
Ford re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal back on March 9th of 2024 and re-signed with them on a two-year deal exactly one year later.
In 2025, Ford appeared in 17 games for the Bengals.
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