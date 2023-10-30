Bills Worked Out Two Tight Ends

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buffalo Bills worked out TEs Adam Shaheen and John Samuel Shenker.

Buffalo has had some injury issues at tight end and is currently light at the position.

Shaheen, 29, was selected with the No. 45 overall pick out of Ashland by the Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $5,910,516, which included a signing bonus of $2,438,556, when Chicago traded him to the Dolphins.

Shaheen was making a base salary of $1,270,980 for the 2020 season when he signed a two-year extension midseason worth just under $8 million. He was entering the final year of his contract and set to earn $1,650,000 in 2022 when he was traded to the Texans.

However, that deal was voided due to a failed physical and Shaheen ended up going on Miami’s injured reserve.

In 2021, Shaheen appeared in 12 games and recorded 12 receptions for 110 yards (9.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.