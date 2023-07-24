Bills Working Out Three Running Backs

Aaron Wilson reports that the Bills worked out three running backs following the season-ending injury to RB Nyheim Hines.

The running backs who worked out for the Bills include Darrynton Evans, Kylin Hill, and Abram Smith.

Evans, 25, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him last year.

The Bears later claimed Evans off of waivers and he was on and off of their roster last year. Evans signed on with the Colts in March but was waived a few months later.

In 2022, Evans appeared in six games for the Bears and rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with one reception for 33 yards receiving and no touchdowns.