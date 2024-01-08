Bills WR Gabriel Davis Has Sprained PCL, Not Ruled Out For Wildcard Round

According to Ian Rapoport, Bills WR Gabriel Davis suffered a PCL sprain that is not considered major.

He adds Davis hasn’t been ruled out of this weekend’s wildcard game against the Steelers and has a chance to play.

Davis, 24, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 45 catches on 81 targets for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.