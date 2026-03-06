BLOCKBUSTER: Raiders Trading DE Maxx Crosby To Ravens

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders agreed to trade five-time Pro-Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2026 (No. 14 overall) and 2027 first-round picks.

This trade cannot be processed until next week at the start of the 2026 league year.

Las Vegas maintained that they wanted to retain Crosby, despite how things ended between the two parties at the end of the regular season after the team opted to shut him down for the year. However, it was clear that the Raiders were keeping the door open in case the right deal surfaced.

Trade talks appeared to pick up in recent days regarding Crosby and it looks like the Ravens ultimately stepped up and offered a trade package enticing enough for the Raiders to move on from their star defensive end.

Other teams such as the Cowboys, Bears, Bills and Patriots had been linked to Crosby.

According to Schefter, the Cowboys were willing to offer a first- and second-round pick to the Raiders for Crosby.

The Ravens could really use an impact pass rusher and Crosby has been among the biggest game wreckers in the league for several seasons now. Jeff Zrebiec notes that the Ravens haven’t traded a first-round pick for a veteran player in team history, so this is quite the departure for a team who has valued draft picks as highly as any team.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.