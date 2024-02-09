Boston College Officially Hires Bill O’Brien As Head Coach

Boston College announced Friday that they’ve officially hired Bill O’Brien as their next head coach.

Reports from the last few days mentioned that O’Brien was a top target for Boston College along with some other notable names including former Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst.

The opportunity for O’Brien and his family to remain in New England was likely a big draw and part of the reason to leave Ohio State, despite agreeing to become their offensive coordinator last month.

O’Brien, 54, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

Alabama hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator back in 2022. O’Brien was with the Patriots from 2007-2011, beginning as an offensive assistant until becoming their offensive coordinator.

From there, O’Brien returned to the Patriots last offseason as their offensive coordinator. He departed New England a few weeks ago for the Ohio State offensive coordinator job.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.

In 2023, the Patriots offense ranked 30th in total yards, 28th in passing offense, 26th in rushing offense and tied for 31st in total scoring offense.