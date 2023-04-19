Boston College WR Zay Flowers Meeting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes For Workout

According to Adam Schefter, Boston College WR Zay Flowers is meeting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes for a workout, at the request of the team.

Mahomes has been in Texas with some of the Chiefs’ skill position players doing workouts, as there are fewer restrictions when they’re on their own as opposed to being at the team facility for the offseason program this time of year.

In fact, the Chiefs are conducting the first leg of their offseason workouts virtually to allow Mahomes to essentially conduct his own program with the offense.

Today is the last day for teams to conduct official visits with prospects but they can still go out to meet them on campus. In Flowers’ case, there’s nothing stopping him from meeting up with Mahomes.

Flowers is among the top prospects at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft and he’s expected to be a first-round pick.

Flowers, 22, earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 55 overall player. Lance Zierlein compares him to former Browns and Chargers WR Travis Benjamin.

During his four-year college career, Flowers recorded 200 receptions for 3056 yards (15.3 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 57 rushing attempts for 345 yards (6.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.