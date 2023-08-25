BREAKING: 49ers Trading QB Trey Lance To Cowboys

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers are trading QB Trey Lance to the Cowboys on Friday for a mid-round pick.

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers receive a 2024 fourth-round pick for Lance.

It was clear that Lance could be on the move at some point in the next few days after the 49ers made the decision to go with Sam Darnold as their backup to Brock Purdy.

However, most of the buzz regarding a potential trade centered around the Vikings, who had previously showed interest in Lance this offseason.

Interestingly enough, the Cowboys have stepped up to get a deal done for the former No. 3 overall pick. Lance will get a fresh start and could serve as a backup for Dallas behind Dak Prescott.

Lance, 23, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game in 2020 due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus.

San Francisco will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Lance appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown.