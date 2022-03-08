BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers Returning To Packers

Pat McAfee broke the news on Tuesday that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is returning to Green Bay.

BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end 🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to a four-year, $200 million extension that includes an astounding $153 million guaranteed.

The deal lowers his cap hit in 2022 and likely ensures he remains in Green Bay for the foreseeable future.

While there was a lot more positive momentum between Rodgers and the team this offseason, it still appeared that a trade was at least a possibility, with Rodgers reportedly “torn” and a list of specific destinations in play.

This should curtail much of the drama that has surrounded Rodgers and the organization for the past couple of years.

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.