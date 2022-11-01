BREAKING: Bears Trading For Steelers WR Chase Claypool

According to Field Yates, the Bears are trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool.

Adam Schefter says it’s a 2023 second-round pick going to Pittsburgh for Claypool. Despite conflicting reports, Schefter confirms the Bears will send their own second-rounder, not the pick they got from the Ravens for LB Roquan Smith.

That’s important because there’s a good chance the Bears’ pick ends up significantly higher than the Ravens’.

Chicago was evidently willing to pay Pittsburgh’s significant asking price, as most reports indicated Claypool was unlikely to be dealt.

However, the Bears might have the worst receiving corps in the NFL, so they definitely were desperate for an upgrade.

Claypool, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make base salaries of $1.2 million and $1.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2022, Claypool has appeared in eight games for the Steelers and caught 32 passes on 50 targets for 311 yards receiving and one touchdown to go along with eight rushes for 55 yards.