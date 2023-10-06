BREAKING: Bears Trading WR Chase Claypool To Dolphins

Dianna Russini reports that the Bears are trading WR Chase Claypool to the Dolphins as part of a pick swap.

The Bears receive a 2025 sixth-round pick from Miami, who gets Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round.

Claypool did not attend each of the last two Bears’ games and it was made clear by Chicago decision-makers that his time with the team was coming to an end.

It’s been a sharp fall for Claypool, who drew attention for a lack of effort in Week 1 which was called out by teammates during the game. This past week he was asked if he thought the coaching staff was using him right and he responded, “No.”

Claypool, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2023.

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 Draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool at the deadline in 2022.

In 2023, Claypool has appeared in three games for the Bears, recording four catches on 14 targets for 51 yards and one touchdown.