BREAKING: Bengals WR Tee Higgins Requesting Trade

Adam Schefter reports that Bengals WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade from the team after being franchise-tagged.

Schefter adds that Higgins is unhappy that the team has not had any talks with him about a long-term contract extension since March 2023 and is now ready to move on.

The franchise tag placed on Higgins will cost the Bengals around $21.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Higgins, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

Higgins is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Higgins appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 42 receptions on 76 targets for 656 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 2024 NFL Free Agents list.