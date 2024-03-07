BREAKING: Broncos Releasing S Justin Simmons

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are releasing veteran S Justin Simmons.

While there was some speculation this could happen due to Simmons’ significant cap hit in 2024, it’s still notable. At his best, Simmons is one of the best safeties in football.

It’s a crowded market for safeties this year but Simmons should still have plenty of options and be in demand for a new team.

Cutting Simmons creates $14.5 million in cap savings and leaves behind $3.75 million in dead money.

Simmons, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He was set to make a base salary of $14.5 million in the final year of that deal in 2024.

In 2023, Simmons appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and recorded 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.