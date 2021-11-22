Broncos Sign WR Courtland Sutton To Four-Year, $60.8M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos and WR Courtland Sutton have agreed to terms on a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

The deal also includes $34.9 million in guarantees. Denver locked up WR Tim Patrick last week on a long-term deal and it appears Sutton wasn’t that far behind.

Sutton was entering the final year of his rookie deal and coming off a torn ACL that wiped out nearly all of his 2020 season.

Sutton, 26, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus.

Sutton was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Sutton has appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and caught 43 of 67 targets for 617 yards (14.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.