BREAKING: Broncos Trading OLB Randy Gregory To 49ers

The Denver Broncos are trading OLB Randy Gregory to the 49ers, according to Tom Pelissero.

Denver is sending Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange to San Francisco for a 2024 sixth-round pick, according to Pelissero.

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos will be paying a portion of Gregory’s remaining $10.89 million salary in order to facilitate the trade.

Denver was planning on releasing Gregory if they couldn’t find a trade partner for him as the team wants to focus on younger players.

Gregory, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Denver instead.

In 2022, Gregory has appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded nine tackles, a sack and a pass defense.