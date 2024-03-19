BREAKING: Browns Signing WR Jerry Jeudy To Three-Year Extension With $41M Guaranteed

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Browns are signing WR Jerry Jeudy to a three-year extension.

The two say the deal has a max value of $58 million and includes $41 million in guarantees.

It’s a big payday for Jeudy and shows a ton of belief in him on the part of the Browns. The team acquired him in a contract year but apparently felt it didn’t need to see anything more from him.

Jeudy, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020 out of Alabama. He finished out the fourth year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season last year worth $12.978 million fully guaranteed. However, Denver traded him to the Browns for fifth and sixth-round picks.

In 2023, Jeudy appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 54 passes for 758 yards receiving and two touchdowns.