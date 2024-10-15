BREAKING: Browns Trading WR Amari Cooper To Bills

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bills are trading for Browns WR Amari Cooper.

Jonathan Jones adds the Browns are getting a third-round pick for Cooper with a swap involving later picks. Ian Rapoport says the full deal includes:

Browns get: 2025 3rd, 2026 7th

Bills get: Cooper, 2025 6th

Cooper has a very affordable contract at just the veteran minimum in 2024 after Cleveland restructured his deal in July.

This gives the Bills a No. 1-caliber receiver that it was clear they were missing. As for the Browns, it’s a sign they might be acknowledging the realities of a season that’s gotten away from them after high hopes.

Cooper, 30, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

He played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

The Browns then acquired him, along with a sixth-round pick, via a trade with Dallas that saw the Cowboys receive a fifth and sixth-round pick.

In July of 2024, Cooper and the Browns agreed to a one-year restructured contract that guarantees him $20 million and adds an additional $5 million in incentives to his current deal. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Cooper has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 24 passes on 53 targets for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the trade as the news is available.