Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Suspended Six Games

According to Adam Schefter, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended for six games.

Schefter says Hopkins violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Hopkins, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

In 2021, Hopkins appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 42 of 63 targets for 572 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hopkins as the news is available.