BREAKING: Chargers Releasing WR Mike Williams

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers plan to officially release WR Mike Williams today.

This has been expected for some time given the $20 million in cap savings. Los Angeles likely explored a trade with Williams but he’s recovering from a torn ACL, which would have made a deal tricky to execute.

Instead he’ll be free to choose his new team for the 2024 season.

Rapoport says the Chargers want to bring Williams back but he’ll be free to explore his market.

Williams, 29, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He’s due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Williams appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 receptions on 26 targets for 249 yards and one touchdown.