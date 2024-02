BREAKING: Commanders Hiring Dan Quinn As HC

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders are hiring Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as their next head coach.

While the Commanders might have missed out on perceived frontrunner Lions OC Ben Johnson after he withdrew from the search to stay in Detroit, Quinn was also a finalist for the job and has been a hot coaching candidate for a few seasons now.

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016. However, he was let go following the 2020 season.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.