BREAKING: Commanders Trading DE Montez Sweat To Bears For 2024 2nd

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are acquiring Commanders DE Montez Sweat for a 2024 second-round pick.

There had been a lot of smoke about Sweat leading up to today’s trade deadline and it looks like Washington finally was ready to pull the trigger on a deal.

They get a draft pick for Sweat, who’s in the final year of his contract and might not have been able to be retained by the Commanders, while Chicago gets a potential building block piece for its defense.

The Falcons were another team linked to Sweat, but the latest reports had their offer a little lower than what the Bears are giving up.

Sweat, 27, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract when Washington picked up the fifth-year option on Sweat worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Sweat has appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 32 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.