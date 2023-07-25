Cowboys Signing CB Trevon Diggs To Five-Year, $97M Extension

Tom Pelissero reports that the Cowboys and CB Trevon Diggs are finalizing a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes $21.25 million signing bonus.

According to Ian Rapoport, Diggs is now one of the highest-paid CBs in the NFL and the contract can top out at $104 million with incentives.

The Cowboys reportedly wanted to get an extension in place with Diggs before the start of the season and it looks like they were able to strike a deal before the start of training camp.

Attention now turns to WR CeeDee Lamb and holdout G Zack Martin in terms of the next order of business for Dallas.

Diggs, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Diggs appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recoded 59 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and 14 pass defenses.