BREAKING: Deshaun Watson Has Decided He Wants To Play For Browns

Adam Schefter reports that Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns.

According to Schefter, Watson has informed the Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland.

Ian Rapoport reports that Watson gets a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract from the Browns that is $80 million more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing.

Mike Garafolo explains that some close to Watson said even eliminating the contention early on was tough for him because he liked their roster, coaches and front office.

The Texans and Browns will now need to finalize a trade agreement for Watson in order for the deal to be completed. The Browns are expected to receive three first-round picks from the Browns along with other draft compensation.

The Saints, Falcons and Panthers were among the finalists to trade for Watson.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.