Chargers Cut OT Tyler Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they waived undrafted rookie OT Tyler Smith on Thursday.
Smith was a four-year starter at Western Carolina and signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in April.
During his college career, Smith appeared in 58 games for Western Carolina.
