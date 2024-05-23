Cardinals Sign First-Round WR Marvin Harrison Jr

The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr to a rookie contract, according to Darren Urban.

Harrison Jr, 21, son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, had a decorated career at Ohio State, including being named the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and a Consensus All-America. The Cardinals selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The No. 4 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $34,540,220 contract that includes a $21,940,160 signing bonus and will carry a $6,280,040 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Over his college career, Harrison Jr appeared in 38 games, catching 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also had two rushing attempts that resulted in a touchdown.