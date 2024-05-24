NFC Notes: Javon Bullard, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

By adding WR Keenan Allen and first-round WR Rome Odunze, the Bears have overhauled their receiver room next to D.J. Moore to give first-round QB Caleb Williams capable playmakers. Chicago passing game coordinator Thomas Brown was blown away by Allen’s fluidity and commented on how all three receivers can co-exist.

“We’re going through our normal pat-and-go warmup drills with Keenan and I’m standing in front of guys trying to give them a look,” Brown said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “I know where they’re going — it’s going to be an outside-release-go every single time, and his movement and body skills even got me off balance. I knew where he was going the whole time. His understanding of nuance of how to get open, always being open, being free to the quarterback — and the experience, you’re talking about a guy with 10,000 yards.”

“At the end of the day, you get every angle. And Rome (Odunze) is kind of in between. There are times when he’s rugged and rough like DJ and then there’s part of his game that’s intricate like Keenan.”

Packers

Packers second-round DB Javon Bullard is in position to make an immediate impact for Green Bay’s defense and could potentially start alongside S Xavier McKinney, or in the slot.

“Just loved his tape,” Packers DC Jeff Hafley said, via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “Loved the way he played. Loved the play style. Loved the versatility. He’s a physical guy. He can run, he can cover, he can play deep, he can play in the slot, he can blitz. He’s bigger when you see him. Have you seen him yet? He’s thick. Strong. The best part about it, and I kind of said the same thing about X, is you don’t really know what you’re getting until you get into the meeting room with them. I mean, he’s a sharp guy. His ability to learn and process in those two days (during rookie minicamp) was impressive. You get a guy who can play that fast and can take what he learned in the meeting room and bring it out to the field and he’s got a chance. So again, a small little glimpse of what we’re going to get when they get here, but excited to have him here.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is confident the team will be able to come to an agreement with WR Justin Jefferson on a new contract.

“I know everything’s going to get worked out there,” O’Connell said, via Around The NFL. “Justin knows the love and admiration that I have for him, and he knows he’s such a big part of what we do around here. That’s on the field, that’s off the field, (he) brings such a great energy to our building every single day. And he’s the ultra-competitor as far as when he steps between the white lines. Very few people are able to do the things that he’s able to do, but it’s how he goes about his business, how he works, how he pushes his teammates to get better. Justin Jefferson is a huge part of this organization.“