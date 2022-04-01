Dolphins Signing CB Xavien Howard To Five-Year, $90M Extension

The Miami Dolphins are signing CB Xavien Howard to a five-year contract extension on Friday, according to his agent.

Josina Anderson reports that Howard has agreed to a five-year contract that includes $50,691,177 in new money and a new money APY of $25,345,588. ‘

In total, Howard’s contract is worth $90 million.

Howard has been angling for a new contract for some time now. He had previously come up as a trade candidate, but it appears as though he’ll remain in Miami for the foreseeable future.

Howard, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,128,038 rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1,285,641 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a five-year, $76.5 million extension that included $46 million guaranteed with Miami.

Howard had three years remaining on this contract and was set to make a base salary of $12,975,000 for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Howard appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 50 tackles, one sack, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, two defensive touchdowns and 16 pass deflections.