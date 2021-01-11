Eagles Firing HC Doug Pederson

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the Eagles are firing HC Doug Pederson on Monday after five seasons in Philadelphia.

Here’s a statement from the Eagles confirming the news:

Here’s a statement from Pederson:

Reports from over the weekend mentioned that Pederson could be out after owner Jeffery Lurie didn’t agree with his proposed staff changes.

It will be interesting to see who the Eagles target for interviews in the coming days, as there is a pretty strong pool of candidates this year.

As for Pederson, there has been some speculation about the Jets possibly being a landing spot, considering his ties to GM Joe Douglas.

Pederson, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season.

Since taking the Eagles’ head coach job in 2016, Pederson has led the team to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.