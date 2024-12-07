Eagles Placing TE Dallas Goedert On IR, Among Other Moves

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are placing TE Dallas Goedert on injured reserve.

Rapoport adds Godert suffered a knee injury but the plan is to get him back at 100 percent for the postseason.

The Eagles also announced that they are signing TE E.J. Jenkins to the active roster, and elevating S Andre Sam and FB Khari Blasingame for Week 14.

Goedert, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

In 2024, Goedert has appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 38 of 46 targets for 441 yards (11.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.