BREAKING: Eagles Grant DE Haason Reddick Permission To Seek Trade

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have granted DE Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade.

Reddick has been highly productive as a pass rusher with double-digit sacks each of the past two seasons, so there should be a strong market for his services.

As far as why the Eagles would shop him, it’s worth noting Reddick is set to count $21.877 million against the cap in the final year of his deal in 2024 and has expressed interest in a new deal and a raise.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have some work to do to create flexibility for moves this offseason.

Reddick is owed $16 million in 2024, none of which is guaranteed.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on the Eagles and Reddick as the news is available.