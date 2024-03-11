BREAKING: Eagles Signing DE Bryce Huff To Three-Year, $51M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing Jets DE Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million contract.

It’s a massive bag for the former UDFA out of Memphis, who was one of the most coveted pass rushers available this offseason.

More moves could be on the way from the Eagles, who have made both DEs Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat available for trade.

Huff, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent last April. Huff was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Huff appeared in 17 games for the Jets and recorded 10 sacks and 29 tackles.

