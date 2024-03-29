BREAKING: Eagles Trading EDGE Haason Reddick To Jets

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are trading EDGE Haason Reddick to the Jets in return for a conditional 2026 third-round pick.

According to Schefter, the pick can increase to a 2026 second-round pick if Reddick has 67.5% playtime this season and has 10 or more sacks. Otherwise, it’s a third-round selection.

Philadelphia agreed to move Reddick’s $1 million roster bonus from March 15th to April 1st and it looks like they took the best available deal before the deadline.

The Eagles gave Reddick permission to seek out a trade earlier this offseason and later signed Bryce Huff to a contract. Josh Sweat was also available for trade this offseason but he agreed to a restructured contract a few weeks ago paving the way for a Reddick deal.

As for the Jets, they could really use some help at outside linebacker and Reddick was among the best available options. They will take on a $14.5 million salary cap hit from this move.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and one pass deflection.