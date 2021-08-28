Jaguars Trading QB Gardner Minshew To Eagles

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are trading backup QB Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick.

According to Adam Schefter, the sixth-round pick can become a fifth-round pick if Minshew plays in 50 percent of the plays in three games this season.

The Eagles have already confirmed the news:

Trade: #Eagles have acquired QB Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2022. The team also released QB Nick Mullens. pic.twitter.com/MLYrJfymxE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 28, 2021

Minshew will reportedly serve as the Eagles’ third-string quarterback while he learns their system behind Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco.

Minshew, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of 585,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Minshew appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown.