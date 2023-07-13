BREAKING: Jets & DT Quinnen Williams Agree To Four-Year, $96M Extension

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets and DT Quinnen Williams have agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million extension.

Pelissero adds the deal includes a staggering $66 million in guarantees. At $24 million a year, the deal makes Williams the NFL’s second-highest-paid defensive tackle, for now.

Though negotiations between the two sides looked contentious at times, the Jets were able to lock up one of their best defensive players long-term in time to avoid potential drama at the start of training camp.

Williams, 25, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option which is worth $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Jets and recorded 55 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.