BREAKING: Joe Burrow Out For Season With Wrist Injury

According to Paul Dehner Jr. Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season due to the right wrist injury he suffered in Thursday Night’s game against the Ravens.

Cincinnati confirmed the news.

Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the season. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 17, 2023

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced in Friday’s press conference that Burrow was determined to have suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist after undergoing an MRI earlier this morning, per Ian Rapoport.

Taylor added Burrow will “likely” require surgery to repair his wrist.

Burrow exited Week 11’s game and was eventually ruled out. It’s been an extremely difficult season for the Bengals quarterback, who battled to return from a preseason calf injury to play at a high level.

He will be placed on the season-ending injured reserve in the near future.

Burrow, 26, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2023, Burrow has appeared in nine games for the Bengals and completed 67% percent of his passes for 2,208 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 30 carries for 81 yards.