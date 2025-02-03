BREAKING: Myles Garrett Requests Trade

In a statement to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Browns DE Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade.

Breaking: Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and #Browns star Myles Garrett has requested a trade. Exclusive statement: pic.twitter.com/LgS5YCeCnP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2025

This is a bit of a plot twist, as Garrett had previously indicated he had good conversations with the team brass about his future in Cleveland and wanted to stay.

Browns GM Andrew Berry recently said he wouldn’t trade Garrett even if a team offered two first-round picks.

The star pass rusher remains under contract, so it will be interesting to see how things shake out from here.

It’s worth noting Garrett has just two more years on his contract and the market has moved since he signed his deal, so he is up for a significant raise. Berry and the Browns had indicated previously they were planning to work on an extension for him soon.

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for two more seasons and is due a little less than $15 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett appeared in 17 games and recorded 47 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Garrett as the news is available.