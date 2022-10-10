Panthers Fire Matt Rhule, Name Steve Wilks Interim HC

According to Jonathan Jones, the Panthers are firing HC Matt Rhule as of Monday.

The team confirmed the news in an announcement and said Steve Wilks will take over as interim head coach.

#Panthers part ways with head coach Matt Rhulehttps://t.co/ihOk3QJsvH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 10, 2022

Rhule was just five games into his third season, but at 1-4 the Panthers were bad and clearly going nowhere. It was a matter of when, not if, for Rhule being fired — and the when has been answered.

As for Rhule, his name has been linked to a number of college coaching vacancies, so there’s a good chance he’ll land on his feet.

Rhule, 47, began his coaching career at Albright as a linebackers coach back in 1998. He worked for a number of schools including Buffalo, Western Carolina, UCLA and Temple before being hired by the Giants as an assistant offensive line coach for the 2012 season.

Rhule returned to Temple as head coach in 2013 and spent four years in the position before being hired as the new head coach at Baylor in 2017.

During his time as a head coach, Rhule’s teams at Temple and Baylor produced a record of 47-42 (52.8 percent) and four bowl appearances.

So far in the NFL, Rhule is 11-27 (28.9 percent) in three seasons with the Panthers.

We’ll have more regarding the Panthers and Rhule as the news is available.