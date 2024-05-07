NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Diontae Johnson, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said Kirk Cousins has “hit the ground running” since joining the organization and is very involved in all team activities.

“It’s been great,” Fontenot said. “He really hit the ground running. We knew the excitement about Kirk Cousins is he’s a multiplier on and off the field. We know that. So, when he gets into the building, and the training room — and really everything’s over there right now. It’s all together, and it’s really cool, but the training room and the weight room, on the field activities, the meeting room. He truly is [a multiplier]. The work that he does. He sits right in the front of Raheem’s meeting. Notes, everything, he’s like a nerd up there. He’s obsessed with it. That’s been great. The exciting thing about him is we know his makeup and his mentality, and we know that it fits what we’re about and this culture that we’ve been working hard to build. So, you definitely feel the impact.”

Cousins is also recovering from a torn Achilles. Fontenot is confident the veteran quarterback will be ready for the season.

“[W]e know that he’s going to take advantage of anything that he can do to get himself ready to go and in peak condition and he’s going to do that,” Fontenot said

Mike Florio reports that Cousins’s $50 million signing bonus requires the passing of a physical but specifically excludes the pre-existing Achilles injury under the following language: “provided Player continues to rehabilitate such pre-existing Right Achilles injury as required by and under the supervision and direction of Club’s Head Team Physician and Club’s Head Athletic Trainer.”

Panthers

Panthers’ new WR Diontae Johnson wants to give Bryce Young a “sense of comfort” as a receiver and be a playmaker.

“Just a guy that can get open, just give him a sense of comfort when he’s back there knowing he has a guy that can get open anywhere on the field,” Johnson said, via David Newton of ESPN. “That’s what I’m here to do, to make plays.”

Johnson called Young an intelligent and accurate quarterback who can make all of the throws.

“He’s accurate, smart,” Johnson said. “That’s what I’ve seen from watching his tape. A great player. Can make plays. Can make any throw on the field. I’m here to make him better … help him grow.”

Johnson reflected on last season with the Steelers, where he recorded a career-low 51 receptions.

“It was a lot of ups and downs,” Johnson. “Every receiver wants the ball, wants to make plays. I’m not trying to sound selfish or whatever. I just know what I can bring to the table and help the team win. That’s the kind of player I am. They did what they did over there. I’m just happy to be here.”

NFL Network’s Marc Ross predicted Panthers first-round WR Xavier Legette will lead all rookie receivers in touchdowns and yards per reception.

Saints

New Saints OC Klint Kubiak was asked how he will aim to improve the offense this year after a lackluster season in 2023. Kubiak will focus on third downs and the red zone first to see more success.

“Speaking first to the red zone, it’s not one thing, it’s being able to run the ball down there,” Kubiak said, via John Sigler of the Saints Wire, “That’s having an identity in running the ball and having success on base downs in the red zone so you’re not getting into 3rd-and-6 from the 6 or 3rd-and-10 from the 10. That’s something Coach (Kyle) Shanahan really harped on with those guys.”

“As far as third downs, you know, that’s a whole other set of deals. Its’ a team game and we had a lot of great players on offense. It all started with them. Having great protection up front. Good decision maker at quarterback, and weapons on the outside. It’s all about players and coaches having an organized plan for them.”