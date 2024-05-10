Panthers Sign 18 Undrafted Free Agents

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 18 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Oregon DE Popo Aumavae Holy Cross WR Jalen Coker Tennessee OT Jeremiah Crawford Virginia State CB Willie Drew Kansas State OT Christian Duffie Bryant OLB Kenny Dyson New Haven TE Kevin Foelsch Ole Miss CB DeShawn Gaddie Tulane DE Darius Hodges Coastal Carolina S Clayton Isbell Colorado OLB Derrick McLendon Missouri K Harrison Mevis UConn LB Jackson Mitchell Coastal Carolina WR Sam Pinkney Louisville QB Jack Plummer Oklahoma C Andrew Raym Texas A&M S Demani Richardson Monmouth RB Jaden Shirden

Plummer, 24, played at both Purdue and California before transferring to Louisville. He was named Third-team All-ACC in 2023.

In his five college seasons, Plummer started 39 of his 47 games and completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 9,704 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions.