Panthers Sign 18 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Tony Camino
-

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 18 undrafted free agents to contracts. 

Panthers Helmets

The full list includes:

  1. Oregon DE Popo Aumavae
  2. Holy Cross WR Jalen Coker
  3. Tennessee OT Jeremiah Crawford
  4. Virginia State CB Willie Drew
  5. Kansas State OT Christian Duffie
  6. Bryant OLB Kenny Dyson
  7. New Haven TE Kevin Foelsch
  8. Ole Miss CB DeShawn Gaddie
  9. Tulane DE Darius Hodges
  10. Coastal Carolina S Clayton Isbell
  11. Colorado OLB Derrick McLendon
  12. Missouri K Harrison Mevis
  13. UConn LB Jackson Mitchell
  14. Coastal Carolina WR Sam Pinkney
  15. Louisville QB Jack Plummer
  16. Oklahoma C Andrew Raym
  17. Texas A&M S Demani Richardson
  18. Monmouth RB Jaden Shirden

Plummer, 24, played at both Purdue and California before transferring to Louisville. He was named Third-team All-ACC in 2023.

In his five college seasons, Plummer started 39 of his 47 games and completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 9,704 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply