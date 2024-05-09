Panthers Sign Entire 2024 Draft Class

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday evening that they’ve officially signed all seven of their 2024 draft picks to rookie contracts.

The Panthers managed to lock up their entire class before the start of rookie minicamp on Friday.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 32 Xavier Legette WR Signed 2 46 Jonathon Brooks RB Signed 3 72 Trevin Wallace LB Signed 4 101 Ja’Tavion Sanders TE Signed 5 157 Chau Smith-Wade CB Signed 6 200 Jaden Crumedy DT Signed 7 240 Michael Barrett LB Signed

Legette, 23, was a four-year starter at South Carolina and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Panthers used the No. 32 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 32 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $12,142,244 contract that includes a $5,650,723 signing bonus and will carry a $2,207,681 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his five-year college career, Legette appeared in 53 games and recorded 113 receptions for 1,678 yards (14.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

Brooks, 20, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He foregoed his remaining eligibility and declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former RB Jamaal Charles.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.