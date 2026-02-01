BREAKING: Raiders Expected To Hire Klint Kubiak As HC

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report that the Raiders are targeting Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak as their next head coach.

Adam Schefter also reports that Kubiak is expected to work out a deal to become the next head coach in Las Vegas.

The Raiders officially completed their second interview with Kubiak for their head-coaching vacancy on Saturday. Kubiak is also in the running for the Cardinals’ head-coaching job, but all eyes are on the Raiders for Kubiak.

Of course, no deal can be finalized until after the Super Bowl, yet Schefter points out that there is mutual interest in getting a deal done after the game ends.

Kubiak, 38, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator. He joined the Saints as their offensive coordinator in February 2024 and was hired as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 8 in yards, No. 3 in points scored, No. 10 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in passing yards.

