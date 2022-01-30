Raiders Finalizing Deal To Hire Josh McDaniels As Head Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders are finalizing a deal to hire Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

This comes just minutes after the news that the Raiders are hiring Patriots executive Dave Ziegler as their GM.

It’s been clear for the better part of a week now that McDaniels was likely to land the Raiders’ job, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Raiders’ job:

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Raiders DC Gus Bradley

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

McDaniels, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots and has been running their offense ever since.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England. He also drew interest last in 2020 from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots.

In 2021, the Patriots’ offense ranked No. 15 in total yards, No. 14 in passing yards, No. 8 in rushing yards, and No. 6 in total points.