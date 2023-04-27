Ravens Signing Lamar Jackson To Five-Year, $260M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson have agreed to terms on a new deal.

The team confirmed the news and announced they’ve agreed in principle to a five-year deal.

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️ 😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

Jay Glazer was the first to report the two sides had made major progress on on an extension.

Per Ian Rapoport, the Eagles’ five-year, $255 million contract for QB Jalen Hurts actually sparked things, as the Ravens stepped up and offered a deal that trumped it.

Josina Anderson confirms it’s a $260 million deal in total value, making Jackson the NFL’s new highest-paid player at $52 million a year. There is $185 million total in guarantees, per Anderson.

The two sides have been stalemated all offseason and even longer, going back two years at this point. So in a way, this deal is coming out of almost nowhere.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

