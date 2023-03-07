BREAKING: Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Tag On Lamar Jackson

According to Kimberley Martin, the Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson.

The team also confirmed they’ve used the tag.

We have used the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/AHrqyCgcAI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 7, 2023

The tag has been the expected outcome for some time but the level of tag Baltimore elected to do is noteworthy.

The non-exclusive tag is $32.4 million and allows another team to negotiate an offer sheet with Jackson. The Ravens have the option to match or get two first-round picks if they decline.

For all intents and purposes, this makes Jackson an available option for teams interested in a quarterback this offseason.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta released a statement saying the team intends to continue negotiations with Jackson.

Statement from GM Eric DeCosta: pic.twitter.com/LOnW8XpPL5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 7, 2023

The exclusive tag will be calculated later this offseason and will be the average of the top five salaries at quarterback. The most common projection is $45 million, all of which would have counted on Baltimore’s cap in 2023. But it would have given them sole negotiation rights with Jackson.

DeCosta said at the Combine he was “optimistic” a long-term deal will get done, but a report from ESPN indicated the Ravens continue to balk at guaranteeing the full deal, while all of Jackson’s counteroffers have been for fully-guaranteed deals in excess of Browns QB Deshaun Watson‘s five-year, $230 million deal.

If it becomes clear the two sides won’t bridge the gap in extension talks, the Ravens could be tempted to trade Jackson. The tag does not preclude that from happening.

Baltimore could tag Jackson again next year at 120 percent of his number in 2023. A third tag would theoretically be available for the Ravens to use in 2025 but it would cost 144 percent of the 2024 number, which could be more than $70 million. No team has ever used a third tag because it’s so cost-prohibitive.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.