BREAKING: Ravens Signing Trey Hendrickson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens and DE Trey Hendrickson are wrapping up a deal.

Adam Schefter says it’s a four-year contract for $112 million, working out to $28 million per year in salary. Hendrickson will get a $20 million signing bonus and $60 million fully guaranteed.

He adds incentives can take it up to $120 million in total value and $30 million annually.

After the Ravens backed out of the blockbuster deal for Maxx Crosby last night, it seemed this is where things were headed as a fallback plan.

Hendrickson’s market hadn’t been what he was hoping for and he remained unsigned through two days of the negotiating window with as much as a $10 million gap between his asking price and the offers on the table.

Dianna Russini reported the Eagles and Colts were also pursuing a deal for Hendrickson.

Hendrickson, 31, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording 16 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

