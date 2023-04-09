Ravens Signing WR Odell Beckham Jr To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $18M

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, the Ravens are signing Beckham to a one-year contract worth up to $18 million.

Tom Pelissero adds that Beckham’s Jr contract includes a $13.835 million signing bonus, $1.165 million base salary and $3 million in “reachable” incentives, which means he’ll make at least $15 million for the 2023 season.

Beckham indicated he was signing with the Ravens on Instagram:

This is a bit of a surprise, given that Beckham was scheduled to meet with the Jets on Monday.

There was reporting in recent weeks that Beckham was seeking a $15 million per year as part of a long-term deal. However, it appeared as though he could be headed for an incentive-based deal, given that he hasn’t played since the Super Bowl two years ago.

The Ravens were clearly in the market for a receiver this offseason and Beckham is by far the best available option.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

