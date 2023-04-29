BREAKING: Saints Trading TE Adam Trautman To Broncos

Field Yates reports that the Saints have traded TE Adam Trautman to the Broncos.

The Broncos are also receiving the Saints’ seventh-round pick (No. 257) in the deal and are sending the Saints a sixth-round pick (No. 195) in exchange.

Trautman, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2020. He is entering the final year of his four-year, $4,499,405 contract, including $832,296 guaranteed.

In 2022, Trautman appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 18 passes for 207 yards receiving and one touchdown.