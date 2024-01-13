BREAKING: Steelers At Bills Wildcard Matchup Postponed Until Monday

Jonathan Jones reports that the Steelers and Bills Wildcard matchup originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 pm has been postponed until Monday at 4:30 pm due to poor weather conditions.

This news comes from New York governor Kathy Hochul who made the announcement during a recent press conference.

Hochul had previously addressed the media, asking fans to stay safe and encouraging fans not to make a dangerous trip to the stadium should the game not be rescheduled.

There was previous talk of the game being moved due to the scheduled forecast of around three feet of snow. Along with the snow was the threat of gusts of winds reaching up to 60 mph with wind chill factors driving the temperature into negative numbers.

Per Alaina Getzenberg, Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said there is a chance the game could be rescheduled once more if the weather patterns chance but it is not possible at the moment.

We will have more info on the game being rescheduled as it becomes available.