BREAKING: Steelers Signing LB Patrick Queen To Three-Year, $41M Contract

Marcus Spears, via Adam Schefter, reports the Steelers are signing LB Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract.

Queen fills a huge hole for Pittsburgh at linebacker and adds another layer to the NFL’s best rivalry coming over from the Ravens.

He was the best off-ball linebacker left on the board and had a strong market.

Queen, 25, was a one-year starter at LSU. The Ravens selected him at No. 28 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Queen signed a four-year, $12,161,670 rookie contract that includes a $6,404,851 signing bonus. The Ravens declined his fifth-year option which would have cost the Ravens $12.7 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

He played out his rookie contract and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Queen appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 133 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, a forced fumble, one recovery and six pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 2024 NFL Free Agents list.